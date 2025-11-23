Left Menu

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Vijay Resumes Political Campaign in Kanchipuram

Actor-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is set to resume his political campaign in Kanchipuram district. The event, attended by 1,500 people, is scheduled at a private educational institution. The crowd will be managed by party workers trained by retired police officials.

Actor-politician Vijay, the founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, will renew his political campaign this Sunday with a public address in Kanchipuram district.

The event, marking Vijay's first public appearance in two months, has been organized at an indoor facility at a private educational institution in Sunguvarchattiram. Approximately 1,500 attendees are expected, with entry controlled by a pass system. Retired police officials have trained party workers, who will oversee crowd management while sporting bright yellow T-shirts and caps.

Vijay recently expressed condolences to the families affected by the Karur stampede and previously voiced support for Ekanapuram residents against the Parandur airport project, advocating for site relocation to protect fertile lands and water bodies.

