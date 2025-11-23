Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Chess: Siddaramaiah Holds Fort Amid Leadership Rumors

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to dispel rumors of a leadership change. Amid tensions with deputy D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah asserted his continued role. The discussion centered around upcoming elections, with no plans for leadership transition confirmed. Shivakumar's supporters remain active in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 09:27 IST
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape saw tensions surface as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge amidst speculation of a leadership change. In this crucial meeting, Siddaramaiah aimed to quash the swirling rumors.

The Chief Minister clarified that his interaction with Kharge, who had recently returned from New Delhi, was merely a courtesy visit. Siddaramaiah emphasized his intent to continue leading the state and presenting its budget, even as whispers of power-sharing agreements circulated.

Discussions during the meeting reportedly focused on organizational matters and forthcoming local elections. Despite the presence of Congress MLAs in Delhi advocating for D K Shivakumar as the next Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah remained unfazed, reinforcing his commitment to party decisions and leadership stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

