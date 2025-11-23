Left Menu

High-Stakes By-Elections Unfold in Pakistan Amid Security Clampdown

Pakistan is holding by-elections in 13 National and Punjab Assembly seats amid tight security. These elections, prompted by disqualifications of PTI lawmakers, are seen as a test of political popularity. While not altering current power structures, the results are considered a significant gauge of political sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-11-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 10:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pakistan is witnessing crucial by-elections on Sunday as voters head to the polls for 13 National and Punjab Assembly positions. Six seats are contested in the National Assembly, while seven belong to provincial seats, all under stringent security measures.

The elections come after multiple Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers were disqualified following their involvement in the May 2023 attacks. These attacks were in response to the arrest of PTI's chief, Imran Khan, causing a political stir.

Voter turnout in these constituencies will provide insight into current political dynamics, particularly in Punjab, the main electoral battleground. Although not affecting the current political framework, the results are seen as a pulse-check on the ruling parties and opposition's popularity.

