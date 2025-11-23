Chandigarh Bill Sparks Political Storm in Punjab

In a move met with significant opposition, the Central Government's proposal to amend the Constitution to include Chandigarh under Article 240 has ignited political turmoil in Punjab. Set to be introduced in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, the bill empowers the president with regulatory authority over the Union territory.

Opposition leaders, including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal, have passionately rejected the proposed amendment. Kejriwal labeled the move as an attack on Punjab's identity, while Badal described it as a violation of federal principles and a robbery of Punjab's rights over Chandigarh.

Critics argue that the BJP-led government's bill aims to 'snatch' Chandigarh from Punjab, with Congress leaders urging the Punjab Chief Minister to oppose the measure. Amidst calls for unity, Punjab's political factions are rallying to protest the amendment, emphasizing the territory's historical and political significance to the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)