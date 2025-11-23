Left Menu

Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay Resumes Campaign Against DMK's 'Dynasty Politics'

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam chief Vijay has restarted his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election, accusing the ruling DMK of 'loot' and dynasty politics. Speaking in Kanchipuram, Vijay criticized the DMK's ideology and promoted TVK's stance on equality and a caste census, while advocating educational reform.

Updated: 23-11-2025 12:10 IST
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam leader Vijay resumed his 2026 Assembly election campaign after a nearly two-month hiatus, challenging the ruling DMK with allegations of 'loot' and dynasty politics. The actor-turned-politician criticized the DMK's questioning of his party's ideology, asserting TVK's solid principles of equality.

At an educational institution in Sunguvarchattiram, Kanchipuram, Vijay addressed supporters and attacked the DMK's ideological stance. He accused them of pretentiousness and defended his party's demands, including a caste census. Vijay's remarks marked the resumption of his campaign following the recent stampede in Karur.

Vijay differentiated TVK's educational reforms stance from the DMK, highlighting TVK's focus on transferring education to the state list, rather than making empty pledges like ending NEET. This campaign effort aims to galvanize support ahead of next year's state election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

