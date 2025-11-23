Left Menu

Political Showdown: Accusations Fly over Voter Manipulation in India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP and the Election Commission of conspiring to delete votes in key constituencies. Meanwhile, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya forecasts opposition setbacks in West Bengal and UP. Tensions rise over alleged electoral manipulations ahead of upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 12:23 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are intensifying in India's political landscape as Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accuses the ruling BJP and the Election Commission of orchestrating a plan to remove voters from select constituencies. Yadav claims over 50,000 votes could be targeted in areas where the opposition INDIA bloc saw success during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In response, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took to social media, forecasting electoral challenges for the opposition in West Bengal and UP. Maurya, who played a significant role in the BJP's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, suggested that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Yadav himself should brace for potential political setbacks.

The allegations and counterclaims come amidst concerns of voter list revisions being misused, sparking debates about electoral fairness. The SP demands impartiality from the Election Commission amidst fears of strategic voter suppression in key states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

