High-Stakes Diplomatic Dialogues: Mark Carney Engages on Ukraine Peace Plan
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to consult with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as Western nations convene in Geneva to debate a U.S.-proposed peace plan. Carney, attending the G20 in Johannesburg, emphasized ongoing follow-ups by national security advisors.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced plans to engage in talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This meeting coincides with important discussions among Western security advisers in Geneva, focusing on a peace plan promoted by the United States.
Carney's remarks came on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, indicating the international community's coordinated efforts for peace. The Canadian PM highlighted the crucial role national security advisors are playing in these diplomatic initiatives.
Carney stressed the necessity of dialogue and cooperation, reinforcing Canada's commitment to supporting Ukraine through collaborative actions and ongoing strategic discussion with global partners.
