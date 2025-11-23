Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomatic Dialogues: Mark Carney Engages on Ukraine Peace Plan

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to consult with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as Western nations convene in Geneva to debate a U.S.-proposed peace plan. Carney, attending the G20 in Johannesburg, emphasized ongoing follow-ups by national security advisors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-11-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 12:41 IST
High-Stakes Diplomatic Dialogues: Mark Carney Engages on Ukraine Peace Plan
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced plans to engage in talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This meeting coincides with important discussions among Western security advisers in Geneva, focusing on a peace plan promoted by the United States.

Carney's remarks came on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, indicating the international community's coordinated efforts for peace. The Canadian PM highlighted the crucial role national security advisors are playing in these diplomatic initiatives.

Carney stressed the necessity of dialogue and cooperation, reinforcing Canada's commitment to supporting Ukraine through collaborative actions and ongoing strategic discussion with global partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Productive Talks Aim at Ending Ukraine Conflict

Productive Talks Aim at Ending Ukraine Conflict

 Switzerland
2
Delhi's New Momentum: Gupta Rallies for BJP in Civic Bypolls

Delhi's New Momentum: Gupta Rallies for BJP in Civic Bypolls

 India
3
Cyclone Alert: Odisha on High Alert

Cyclone Alert: Odisha on High Alert

 India
4
Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025