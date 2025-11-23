Left Menu

Vijay Launches Fresh Attack on DMK Over Allegations of Dynasty Politics and Corruption

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam chief Vijay resumed his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election, accusing the ruling DMK of Rs 4,730 crore sand mining corruption and dynasty politics. Vijay criticized DMK for neglecting its founder Annadurai's principles while asserting his party's commitment to equality and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam leader Vijay restarted his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election, launching a fierce attack on the ruling DMK. Accused of Rs 4,730 crore corruption through illegal sand mining, Vijay emphasized the DMK's betrayal of its founder CN Annadurai's core principles.

Addressing supporters in Kancheepuram, Vijay criticized the DMK for prioritizing ideology and dynasty politics over public welfare. Highlighting the degradation of the Palar River, he linked environmental destruction to the party's alleged corruption.

Emphasizing the TVK's commitment to equality and social justice, Vijay rebuffed the DMK's ideological criticism. He pointed to TVK's support for a caste census and constitutional amendments as evidence, and vowed to continue challenging DMK's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

