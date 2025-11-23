Vijay Launches Fresh Attack on DMK Over Allegations of Dynasty Politics and Corruption
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam chief Vijay resumed his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election, accusing the ruling DMK of Rs 4,730 crore sand mining corruption and dynasty politics. Vijay criticized DMK for neglecting its founder Annadurai's principles while asserting his party's commitment to equality and social justice.
- Country:
- India
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam leader Vijay restarted his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election, launching a fierce attack on the ruling DMK. Accused of Rs 4,730 crore corruption through illegal sand mining, Vijay emphasized the DMK's betrayal of its founder CN Annadurai's core principles.
Addressing supporters in Kancheepuram, Vijay criticized the DMK for prioritizing ideology and dynasty politics over public welfare. Highlighting the degradation of the Palar River, he linked environmental destruction to the party's alleged corruption.
Emphasizing the TVK's commitment to equality and social justice, Vijay rebuffed the DMK's ideological criticism. He pointed to TVK's support for a caste census and constitutional amendments as evidence, and vowed to continue challenging DMK's actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh's Corruption Crackdown: Unraveling Massive Liquor and DMF Scams
West Bengal Governor Pledges a Revitalized, Corruption-Free State
Rethinking the Lokpal Act: Ensuring Accountability in Anti-Corruption Efforts
Fugitive Manager Nabbed in Corruption Case
TVK chief Vijay addressing cadres in Kanchipuram indirectly attacks DMK over dynasty politics, ridicules it, alleges it pretends.