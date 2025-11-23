Left Menu

MLA's Misplaced Mobile Sparks Security Concerns During Campaign

The mobile phone of NCP MLA Sana Malik went missing while campaigning for the Beed municipal council elections. Initially feared stolen, the phone was later returned by a child to the police. Malik had contacted the local cyber department but didn't file an official complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:34 IST
MLA's Misplaced Mobile Sparks Security Concerns During Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The mobile phone belonging to NCP MLA Sana Malik went missing on Friday evening as she campaigned for the Beed municipal council elections, raising initial theft concerns.

Party sources reported the incident took place in the Gandhinagar area where Malik, representing Anushaktinagar in Mumbai, had come to inaugurate a campaign office.

Despite fears of theft, the device was returned to Pethbeed police by a child within an hour. Although Malik contacted local authorities, she did not file an official complaint, with officials suggesting the phone was likely misplaced rather than stolen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

Optimistic Economic Outlook Despite Shutdown Setback, Says Bessent

 Global
2
Renewed Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut Amid Ceasefire Unrest

Renewed Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut Amid Ceasefire Unrest

 Global
3
Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Meloni Forge New India-Italy Strategic Partnership

Strengthening Bonds: Modi and Meloni Forge New India-Italy Strategic Partner...

 South Africa
4
Rajnath Singh's Bold Assertion: Could Sindh Return to India?

Rajnath Singh's Bold Assertion: Could Sindh Return to India?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025