MLA's Misplaced Mobile Sparks Security Concerns During Campaign
The mobile phone of NCP MLA Sana Malik went missing while campaigning for the Beed municipal council elections. Initially feared stolen, the phone was later returned by a child to the police. Malik had contacted the local cyber department but didn't file an official complaint.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
The mobile phone belonging to NCP MLA Sana Malik went missing on Friday evening as she campaigned for the Beed municipal council elections, raising initial theft concerns.
Party sources reported the incident took place in the Gandhinagar area where Malik, representing Anushaktinagar in Mumbai, had come to inaugurate a campaign office.
Despite fears of theft, the device was returned to Pethbeed police by a child within an hour. Although Malik contacted local authorities, she did not file an official complaint, with officials suggesting the phone was likely misplaced rather than stolen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Constitutional Dilemma: OBC Quota's Impact on Maharashtra Elections
Record Nominations Filed for Kerala Local Body Elections
Tense Guinea-Bissau Elections: Leadership, Legitimacy, and Controversy
High-Stakes By-Elections Unfold in Pakistan Amid Security Clampdown
Maharashtra Preps for Municipal Elections: Voter List Scrutiny Begins