MLA's Misplaced Mobile Sparks Security Concerns During Campaign

The mobile phone belonging to NCP MLA Sana Malik went missing on Friday evening as she campaigned for the Beed municipal council elections, raising initial theft concerns.

Party sources reported the incident took place in the Gandhinagar area where Malik, representing Anushaktinagar in Mumbai, had come to inaugurate a campaign office.

Despite fears of theft, the device was returned to Pethbeed police by a child within an hour. Although Malik contacted local authorities, she did not file an official complaint, with officials suggesting the phone was likely misplaced rather than stolen.

(With inputs from agencies.)