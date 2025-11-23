Surjewala Slams Proposal on Chandigarh's Administration: Federalism Under Threat

Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress general secretary, strongly criticized the central government's proposal to amend Article 240 of the Constitution concerning Chandigarh's administration. Surjewala called it a 'debilitating assault on federalism' and an attempt to disregard the rights of Haryana and Punjab.

The proposed Amendment Bill has faced significant backlash from political leaders across Punjab, including Congress, AAP, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), who have voiced strong objections. The bill aims to bring Chandigarh under the ambit of Article 240, allowing the president to make regulations directly for the union territory.

Despite the Union Home Ministry's assurance that there is no intention to table the bill in the upcoming Winter session, Surjewala accused the Modi government of igniting hostilities between Haryana and Punjab, exacerbating regional tensions, and undermining long-standing arrangements, including water-sharing agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)