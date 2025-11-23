Left Menu

Congress Stands Alone: BMC Poll Strategy Reveals MVA Rift

The Congress has decided to contest the BMC polls independently, uncovering ideological differences within the MVA alliance. This move aims to protect its voter base among North Indian and Muslim communities. Meanwhile, internal disagreements within Congress persist regarding potential alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:31 IST
The Congress party's decision to contest the BMC elections independently has highlighted growing ideological differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Political analysts observe that this move, driven by concerns over losing its North Indian and Muslim voter base, has revealed internal dissensions within Congress.

Despite Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) appealing for a collective contest, Mumbai Congress, under the leadership of Varsha Gaikwad, remains steadfast in its solo strategy. The decision has caused a division among Congress leaders, some favoring a strategic alliance with Raj Thackeray's MNS to strengthen their regional influence, while others oppose this due to MNS's controversial stance on migrants.

Senior political figures like NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad advocate for a united opposition to counter BJP's influence in the region. The split in Congress's strategy might inadvertently benefit BJP in the upcoming local elections, with experts suggesting a unified front under MVA being crucial for opposition success in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

