Turkey's Pledge for Peace in Sudan: Erdogan's Role in Conflict Resolution
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced Turkey's involvement in peace efforts in Sudan, amidst the 2023 conflict between Sudanese Armed Forces and RSF. The capture of al-Fashir by RSF raised concerns over potential mass killings. Turkey supports Sudan's government, advocating for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:59 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant diplomatic move, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared on Sunday that Turkey is committed to facilitating peace in war-torn Sudan. He emphasized Ankara's dedication to ending the ongoing conflict.
The war, which erupted in 2023, is rooted in a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF's recent capture of al-Fashir, one of Sudan's major cities, has heightened fears of large-scale violence.
Turkey, a staunch supporter of Sudan's government, has strongly advocated for an immediate end to the conflict, underscoring their call for peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uma Bharti Warns Against Babur Mosque Construction
Tribunal Awards Rs 1.1 Crore Compensation in Army Subedar's Accident Case
From G20 Success to National Safety: South Africa's Path Forward
Real Madrid's Bold Move Towards Structural Reform
Controversy Erupts as Ajit Pawar's Campaign Comments Spark Outrage