Turkey's Pledge for Peace in Sudan: Erdogan's Role in Conflict Resolution

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared on Sunday that Turkey is committed to facilitating peace in war-torn Sudan. He emphasized Ankara's dedication to ending the ongoing conflict.

The war, which erupted in 2023, is rooted in a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF's recent capture of al-Fashir, one of Sudan's major cities, has heightened fears of large-scale violence.

Turkey, a staunch supporter of Sudan's government, has strongly advocated for an immediate end to the conflict, underscoring their call for peace in the region.

