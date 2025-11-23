Left Menu

Turkey's Pledge for Peace in Sudan: Erdogan's Role in Conflict Resolution

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced Turkey's involvement in peace efforts in Sudan, amidst the 2023 conflict between Sudanese Armed Forces and RSF. The capture of al-Fashir by RSF raised concerns over potential mass killings. Turkey supports Sudan's government, advocating for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:59 IST
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic move, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared on Sunday that Turkey is committed to facilitating peace in war-torn Sudan. He emphasized Ankara's dedication to ending the ongoing conflict.

The war, which erupted in 2023, is rooted in a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF's recent capture of al-Fashir, one of Sudan's major cities, has heightened fears of large-scale violence.

Turkey, a staunch supporter of Sudan's government, has strongly advocated for an immediate end to the conflict, underscoring their call for peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

