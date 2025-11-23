Left Menu

Global Ripple: From Ukraine Strikes to Brazil's Bolsonaro Detention

Current world events highlight significant geopolitical shifts: Ukraine's attack on a Russian power station escalates tensions, Jair Bolsonaro's legal issues intensify with his detention in Brazil, and a renewed emphasis on multilateralism emerges at the G20 summit in South Africa, despite U.S. dissent.

Ukraine has targeted a heat and power station in Moscow, intensifying the European conflict by cutting off heating to thousands. This marks one of Kyiv's major strikes deep into Russian territory, following the latter's sustained attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains embroiled in legal challenges, detained by federal police in Brasilia over flight risks linked to his appeals against a coup plot conviction. The move follows global tensions, as Brazil navigates its deteriorating relations with key partners like the U.S.

The recent G20 summit in South Africa concluded with a focus on multilateral cooperation. Despite objections and a boycott from the U.S., South Africa's leadership pushed through a declaration aiming to tackle global issues such as climate change.

