Israeli Finance Minister Presents 2026 Budget to Netanyahu

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is poised to unveil the state budget and overarching structural reforms for 2026 to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later today. This agenda aims at bolstering economic growth while addressing the persistently high cost of living, as per Smotrich's office announcement.

The cabinet's decisive vote on the fiscal plan is scheduled for December 4. However, amid political hurdles, it's unlikely the budget will garner approval by the year's close. According to Israeli legislation, a budget must pass through parliament by March's end, or the nation faces the prospect of new elections.

The budget's final ratification is fraught with potential complications, underscored by recent government divisions over conflicts such as the Gaza war, subsequent ceasefire, and controversial demands from ultra-Orthodox Jewish factions regarding military service exemptions for seminary students.

(With inputs from agencies.)