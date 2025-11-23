Left Menu

Political Power Play: Speculation Swirls Over Karnataka's CM Position

As speculation persists over a potential change in Karnataka's chief minister, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserts that the party high command will make the decision. Tensions within the party rise, with senior leaders meeting to discuss leadership and upcoming local elections, while opposition leaders critique Kharge's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst ongoing speculation about the possible replacement of Karnataka's chief minister, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge affirmed on Sunday that any decision regarding leadership would rest with the party high command.

This statement followed Kharge's extended meeting with CM Siddaramaiah, leading to intensified political maneuvering within the ruling party, as it nears the halfway mark of its legislative term.

Opposition leaders from the BJP ridiculed Kharge's statement, while Congress insiders revealed internal discussions about leadership and electoral strategies, with no immediate changes anticipated, despite Shivakumar's ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

