Devender Yadav Accuses Vote Theft Ahead of MCD Bypolls

Devender Yadav, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president, has accused the State Election Commission of vote theft in the Ashok Vihar ward. He claims a voter's photograph is duplicated in 91 places in the ward's voter list, potentially disenfranchising 90 people. The allegations precede the MCD bypolls.

Updated: 23-11-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:56 IST
  • India

Devender Yadav, president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, has accused the State Election Commission of facilitating voter fraud in the Ashok Vihar ward just days before the MCD bypolls scheduled for November 30.

In a letter to State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev, Yadav alleges that a single voter's photograph appears 91 times across the voters' list in ward number 65, booth number 13, in the Wazirpur Industrial Area. This duplication could potentially disenfranchise 90 voters, posing what Yadav describes as a conspiracy.

Yadav criticized the alleged actions as illegal and against democratic principles. In support, he invoked comments by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been vocal against similar instances of 'vote theft.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

