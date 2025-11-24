Diplomatic Talks: Zelenskiy Eyes Potential U.S. Visit

U.S. and Ukrainian officials are in discussions about a potential visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The visit, possibly as early as this week, aims to discuss a peace plan with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to sources familiar with the matter.

A primary goal of the visit would be to address key issues laid out in the U.S. proposal, with territorial discussions reportedly at the forefront. While the idea has been floated, sources confirm that no date has been set for the visit.

The meeting is expected to cover the most sensitive points, including those related to territorial disputes, although details remain under wraps for now.

