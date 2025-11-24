Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Sindh Remarks: Political Storm Brews

Congress leader Rashid Alvi criticizes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's comments on Sindh, urging broader discussions to include Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Alvi accuses the BJP of diverting attention from national issues with provocative statements, while Singh highlights Sindh's cultural link to India, recalling Lal Krishna Advani's views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:21 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Sindh Remarks: Political Storm Brews
Congress leader Rashid Alvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has expressed strong opposition to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's recent statements concerning the Sindh region, suggesting that discussions should extend to include not just Sindh but the entire country of Pakistan, along with Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Alvi stated that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) portrayal of these neighboring areas as historically part of India necessitates a broader dialogue.

Alvi's remarks follow Singh's controversial comments, which have sparked a significant political debate and reactions from opposition leaders. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates of intentionally making inflammatory statements to divert public attention away from urgent national issues such as economic crises, unemployment, and inflation.

Rajnath Singh, evoking the words of former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, suggested that borders could change and mentioned the possibility of Sindh returning to India. He emphasized Sindh's historical and cultural significance to Indian civilization, reiterating its central role during the Indus Valley period. Singh also added that some Sindhi Muslims regard the waters of the Indus as sacred as the Aab-e-Zamzam of Mecca, noting this cultural connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

