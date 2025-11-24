The Kremlin has announced it will reserve comments on potential peace negotiations between the United States and Ukraine until further official details emerge. This assertion comes amid media speculation and reports after recent talks in Geneva.

Following U.S.-Ukraine talks, a 'refined peace framework' was drafted, altering a previous plan deemed too lenient toward Moscow. Russian President Putin acknowledged the potential basis for conflict resolution, pending Kyiv's acceptance. Failure by Ukraine to endorse the plan could lead to further Russian advances.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's cautious approach in interpreting media reports, stating that no official communication detailed the Geneva talks' outcome. Highlighting the intricate nature of discussions involving NATO and Ukraine, Peskov urged reliance on formal channels for information.

