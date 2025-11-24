Left Menu

Kremlin Awaits Outcome of U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

The Kremlin is closely monitoring U.S.-Ukraine peace talks held in Geneva but awaits official information before commenting. Russia has not received concrete details from the talks, which aimed to refine a previous peace framework. Russian officials emphasize the complexity of the issue and advise against relying solely on media reports.

The Kremlin has announced it will reserve comments on potential peace negotiations between the United States and Ukraine until further official details emerge. This assertion comes amid media speculation and reports after recent talks in Geneva.

Following U.S.-Ukraine talks, a 'refined peace framework' was drafted, altering a previous plan deemed too lenient toward Moscow. Russian President Putin acknowledged the potential basis for conflict resolution, pending Kyiv's acceptance. Failure by Ukraine to endorse the plan could lead to further Russian advances.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's cautious approach in interpreting media reports, stating that no official communication detailed the Geneva talks' outcome. Highlighting the intricate nature of discussions involving NATO and Ukraine, Peskov urged reliance on formal channels for information.

