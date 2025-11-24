Trump's Unprecedented Midterm Playbook: A Hands-On Campaign

In a break from presidential tradition, Donald Trump is taking an unprecedented role in the midterm elections, keenly aware of how the results could affect his presidency. With the economy as a central issue, he's endorsing candidates, pushing a tax cut message, and urging Republicans to stay united.

This active engagement marks a significant deviation from the norm, where presidents typically step into midterm races much later. Trump's urgency is fueled by exit polls indicating voters' displeasure with rising living costs, prompting him to remind aides to emphasize the affordability message on which his administration campaigned.

Trump's playbook includes scrapping tariffs to lower prices, while also focusing on tax cuts as a key electoral promise. However, as economic concerns loom large, the former president's approval ratings have dipped, casting uncertainty over his ability to sustain Republican unity. Nevertheless, Trump's strategic moves are designed to avoid a Democratic takeover that could spell challenges for his presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)