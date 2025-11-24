Trump's Unprecedented Midterm Playbook: A Hands-On Campaign
As midterms approach, President Trump is actively strategizing to keep Congress Republican. Despite not being on the ballot, he's endorsing candidates and steering economic messaging related to tax cuts and inflation. Trump's proactive approach is a deviation from the norm for sitting presidents, aiming to prevent Democratic control.
In a break from presidential tradition, Donald Trump is taking an unprecedented role in the midterm elections, keenly aware of how the results could affect his presidency. With the economy as a central issue, he's endorsing candidates, pushing a tax cut message, and urging Republicans to stay united.
This active engagement marks a significant deviation from the norm, where presidents typically step into midterm races much later. Trump's urgency is fueled by exit polls indicating voters' displeasure with rising living costs, prompting him to remind aides to emphasize the affordability message on which his administration campaigned.
Trump's playbook includes scrapping tariffs to lower prices, while also focusing on tax cuts as a key electoral promise. However, as economic concerns loom large, the former president's approval ratings have dipped, casting uncertainty over his ability to sustain Republican unity. Nevertheless, Trump's strategic moves are designed to avoid a Democratic takeover that could spell challenges for his presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bank of Israel's Bold Interest Rate Cut: Navigating Inflation and Economic Growth
Pakistan's Inflation Crisis: A Nation Under Pressure
UPDATE 2-UK consumer price inflation eases to 3.6% in October
Vance says Americans need patience on prices but says 'We hear you' on affordability concerns
UPDATE 1-UK consumer price inflation eases to 3.6% in October