Trump's Unprecedented Midterm Playbook: A Hands-On Campaign

As midterms approach, President Trump is actively strategizing to keep Congress Republican. Despite not being on the ballot, he's endorsing candidates and steering economic messaging related to tax cuts and inflation. Trump's proactive approach is a deviation from the norm for sitting presidents, aiming to prevent Democratic control.

Updated: 24-11-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:36 IST
Trump's Unprecedented Midterm Playbook: A Hands-On Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a break from presidential tradition, Donald Trump is taking an unprecedented role in the midterm elections, keenly aware of how the results could affect his presidency. With the economy as a central issue, he's endorsing candidates, pushing a tax cut message, and urging Republicans to stay united.

This active engagement marks a significant deviation from the norm, where presidents typically step into midterm races much later. Trump's urgency is fueled by exit polls indicating voters' displeasure with rising living costs, prompting him to remind aides to emphasize the affordability message on which his administration campaigned.

Trump's playbook includes scrapping tariffs to lower prices, while also focusing on tax cuts as a key electoral promise. However, as economic concerns loom large, the former president's approval ratings have dipped, casting uncertainty over his ability to sustain Republican unity. Nevertheless, Trump's strategic moves are designed to avoid a Democratic takeover that could spell challenges for his presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO's key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand's Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

