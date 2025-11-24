Karnataka's Political Toumble: Leadership Speculations and Opposition's Allegations

In Karnataka, political tensions are escalating as BJP opposition leader R Ashoka voices strong opposition to the current Congress administration, accusing it of corruption and demanding immediate elections. Ashoka claims that within the Congress government, there are power struggles between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, with alleged money exchanges among MLAs hinting at ongoing horse trading.

Further allegations by Ashoka suggest the state government extorts a 60% bribe for conducting business, intensifying his call for change. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's authority is publicly questioned, as Ashoka suggests real power lies with Sonia Gandhi, not the official AICC President. The opposition plans protests in late November and early December to address issues such as farmer suicides, unaddressed flood damage, and unpaid dues to sugarcane farmers.

Within Congress, leadership dynamics are under scrutiny. Mallikarjun Kharge deflects ongoing speculation about a change in leadership, asserting that the high command will make any necessary decisions. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara hints at his potential candidacy for Chief Minister, especially amid repeated demands from the Dalit community, which continues to advocate for greater representation in leadership positions. Siddaramaiah dismisses rumors of leadership changes as baseless, attributing them to routine discussions over cabinet reshuffles.

