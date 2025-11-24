Left Menu

Karnataka CM Role in Limelight Amid Power-Sharing Speculation

A potential power-sharing agreement between Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has sparked intense political debate. As MLAs rally behind Shivakumar for the top post, Siddaramaiah emphasizes that any decision will rest with the Congress high command, while both leaders await further communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:58 IST
The political spotlight in Karnataka is sharply focused on a rumored power-sharing agreement that could see a leadership shuffle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar. On Monday, CM Siddaramaiah reinforced that any decision regarding a leadership change would be made by the Congress high command. This statement came amid fervent lobbying by MLAs backing Shivakumar.

With six MLAs already in Delhi and more set to follow, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that the party will have the ultimate say. The party's corridors are buzzing with speculation as the current government crosses the halfway mark of its tenure, intensifying debates on potential rearrangements in the leadership and Cabinet.

The legitimacy of the power-sharing pact, allegedly agreed upon in 2023, is at the heart of the matter. As various party factions align and exert influence, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar present a united front, stressing adherence to the high command's imminent verdict.

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

