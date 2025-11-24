Karnataka CM Role in Limelight Amid Power-Sharing Speculation

The political spotlight in Karnataka is sharply focused on a rumored power-sharing agreement that could see a leadership shuffle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar. On Monday, CM Siddaramaiah reinforced that any decision regarding a leadership change would be made by the Congress high command. This statement came amid fervent lobbying by MLAs backing Shivakumar.

With six MLAs already in Delhi and more set to follow, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that the party will have the ultimate say. The party's corridors are buzzing with speculation as the current government crosses the halfway mark of its tenure, intensifying debates on potential rearrangements in the leadership and Cabinet.

The legitimacy of the power-sharing pact, allegedly agreed upon in 2023, is at the heart of the matter. As various party factions align and exert influence, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar present a united front, stressing adherence to the high command's imminent verdict.

