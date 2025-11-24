Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect of Farmers
R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka, accused the Congress government of neglecting farmers due to internal power struggles. He announced protests by the BJP's farmers' wing to address issues such as unaddressed reservoir repairs, pending maize procurement, and unpaid milk incentives.
The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly, R Ashoka, fiercely criticized the state's Congress government on Monday, citing internal power disputes as detrimental to farmer welfare. According to Ashoka, these conflicts have left agricultural issues unaddressed, severely impacting livelihoods.
Accusing the government of an "anti-farmers" stance, Ashoka announced statewide protests led by the BJP's farmers' wing. These demonstrations aim to spotlight the overlooked concerns of farmers, including unresolved repair work on the Tungabhadra reservoir, pending procurement of maize, and unpaid milk incentives.
Ashoka drew contrasts with the previous BJP government's efforts, noting triple compensation for farmers hit by natural calamities. The opposition leader highlighted the Congress administration's failure to deliver similar support, setting the stage for large-scale protests across assembly constituencies and district centers at the end of November and early December.
