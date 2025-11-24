Left Menu

Taiwan Tensions: Xi Urges Trump to Uphold Post-War Order

In a phone call with President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized Taiwan's 'return to China' as integral to the post-war international order. Xi highlighted historical cooperation against fascism and urged renewed collaboration. Discussions also covered trade tensions and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:04 IST
Taiwan Tensions: Xi Urges Trump to Uphold Post-War Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized Taiwan's 'return to China' as pivotal in the post-war international framework during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Xi recalled past U.S.-China collaborations against fascism, advocating for renewed bilateral efforts to protect World War II achievements.

Taiwan remains at the center of U.S-China tensions, with China asserting its claim over the island. A Japanese Prime Minister's remarks have escalated diplomatic issues, amidst warnings that a military conflict over Taiwan might prompt Japan to react militarily.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have eased somewhat after Xi and Trump's meeting, with China lifting its rare earth export curbs, and the U.S. reducing tariffs. Both leaders agreed on the mutual benefits of cooperation and discussed paths to peace in the Ukraine conflict.

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025