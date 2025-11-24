Taiwan Tensions: Xi Urges Trump to Uphold Post-War Order

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized Taiwan's 'return to China' as pivotal in the post-war international framework during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Xi recalled past U.S.-China collaborations against fascism, advocating for renewed bilateral efforts to protect World War II achievements.

Taiwan remains at the center of U.S-China tensions, with China asserting its claim over the island. A Japanese Prime Minister's remarks have escalated diplomatic issues, amidst warnings that a military conflict over Taiwan might prompt Japan to react militarily.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have eased somewhat after Xi and Trump's meeting, with China lifting its rare earth export curbs, and the U.S. reducing tariffs. Both leaders agreed on the mutual benefits of cooperation and discussed paths to peace in the Ukraine conflict.