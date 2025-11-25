Left Menu

Trump Administration Orders Comprehensive Refugee Vetting Overhaul

The Trump administration has mandated a comprehensive vetting review for refugees admitted during Joe Biden's presidency, affecting 200,000 individuals. The directive halts applications for permanent residency for these refugees and questions the Biden administration's refugee screening processes, citing potential prioritization of expediency over thorough vetting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 02:44 IST
Trump Administration Orders Comprehensive Refugee Vetting Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is taking significant steps to review the refugee admissions performed under President Joe Biden. An internal memo, viewed by Reuters, announced a comprehensive vetting review affecting approximately 200,000 refugees who arrived in the U.S. from January 20, 2021, to February 20, 2025.

The directive from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, signed by Director Joe Edlow, orders a stop to processing permanent residency applications for these refugees. The memo critiques the Biden administration's potential prioritization of speed over thorough procedures, marking a stark contrast with Trump's stringent immigration policies.

This initiative reflects President Trump's broader immigration strategy, an approach that diverged sharply from Biden's more open refugee policies. USCIS plans to re-interview refugees as appropriate, even extending beyond the specified timeframe, to ensure compliance with refugee criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025