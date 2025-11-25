Trump Administration Orders Comprehensive Refugee Vetting Overhaul
The Trump administration has mandated a comprehensive vetting review for refugees admitted during Joe Biden's presidency, affecting 200,000 individuals. The directive halts applications for permanent residency for these refugees and questions the Biden administration's refugee screening processes, citing potential prioritization of expediency over thorough vetting.
The Trump administration is taking significant steps to review the refugee admissions performed under President Joe Biden. An internal memo, viewed by Reuters, announced a comprehensive vetting review affecting approximately 200,000 refugees who arrived in the U.S. from January 20, 2021, to February 20, 2025.
The directive from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, signed by Director Joe Edlow, orders a stop to processing permanent residency applications for these refugees. The memo critiques the Biden administration's potential prioritization of speed over thorough procedures, marking a stark contrast with Trump's stringent immigration policies.
This initiative reflects President Trump's broader immigration strategy, an approach that diverged sharply from Biden's more open refugee policies. USCIS plans to re-interview refugees as appropriate, even extending beyond the specified timeframe, to ensure compliance with refugee criteria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
