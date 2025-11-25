Ayodhya Awaits: Historic Dhwajarohan at Ram Temple

As Ayodhya prepares for the landmark 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Temple, excitement fills the air. Former Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case litigant, Iqbal Ansari, shared his anticipation upon being invited, emphasizing a widespread wave of joy as attendees from across the globe converge for the celebration. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the sacred flag atop the temple's 191-foot shikhara.

In conversation with ANI, Ansari remarked, "Ayodhya is a sacred city with deities from all religions. Now, with Lord Ram's temple completed and the Prime Minister set to hoist the flag, it's a proud moment." Acknowledging his invitation to the event, Ansari, who assumed litigant responsibilities after his father's passing in 2016, advocated for Hindu-Muslim harmony and national progress.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dubbed the event as a "renaissance of Sanatan culture." Ahead of the ceremony, he welcomed PM Modi and other dignitaries. The ceremonial hoisting of a saffron flag on the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple marks the culmination of its construction. CM Yogi expressed this as a spiritual revitalization, reinforcing faith and values throughout India. The symbolism of the 'Dharma Dhwaj'—emblazoned with 'Om,' the Sun, and the Kovidara tree—reflects deep-seated spiritual traditions.

