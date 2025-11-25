Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Sovereignty Claims

Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai emphasized the island's independence and asserted that a 'return' to China is not an option for its 23 million people. This statement came after Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan's sovereignty with U.S. President Donald Trump, a claim strongly rejected by Taiwan's government.

Amid rising tensions, Taiwan reiterates its rejection of China's 'one country, two systems' model, a stance supported by President Lai Ching-te and all mainstream political parties in Taiwan. The region's political dynamics are further strained by Japan's potential military response to a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan.

China's military pressure in the Taiwan Strait persists, with Taiwan's defense ministry noting increased activities, including balloon overflights. Beijing maintains its claim over Taiwan, citing historical context, while Taiwan denounces these assertions, viewing them as intimidation tactics.

