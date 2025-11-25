Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Seeks Urgent Dialogue with Election Commission

The Election Commission has scheduled a meeting with the Trinamool Congress on Friday, following the party's request amid the ongoing revision of electoral rolls. Party representatives, led by Mamata Banerjee, aim to discuss concerns about the exclusion of certain staff from poll duties and the proposal to set up polling booths in private complexes.

The Election Commission has agreed to meet with representatives of the Trinamool Congress on Friday as part of its ongoing discussions on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in key states, including West Bengal.

The meeting comes after Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien formally requested an audience for a delegation, which will include the party's authorized representative and others. The meeting is set for 11 am on November 28.

This dialogue takes place amid Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's calls for intervention by the Chief Election Commissioner over recent poll-related issues, including the exclusion of certain staff from election duties and proposals for new polling booth locations.

