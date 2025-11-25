Kremlin Stays Mum on Driscoll's Talks Amid Ukraine Discussions

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remained tight-lipped regarding U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll's discussions with the Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi, stating Moscow had not yet been updated on any new plans concerning Ukraine.

Peskov underscored the significance of the American project initiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump, viewing it as a solid foundation for negotiations. "We still adhere to this point of view," Peskov stated.

Highlighting Europe's importance, Peskov noted, "It's impossible to discuss the security system without European involvement," suggesting Europe's necessary role in future conversations regarding Ukraine's security arrangements.

