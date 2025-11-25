Kremlin Stays Mum on Driscoll's Talks Amid Ukraine Discussions
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll's talks in Abu Dhabi but said Moscow had not received updated plans on Ukraine. He emphasized the American project under Trump's administration as a possible negotiation basis and highlighted Europe's essential role in Ukraine's security discussions.
- Country:
- Russia
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remained tight-lipped regarding U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll's discussions with the Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi, stating Moscow had not yet been updated on any new plans concerning Ukraine.
Peskov underscored the significance of the American project initiated by former U.S. President Donald Trump, viewing it as a solid foundation for negotiations. "We still adhere to this point of view," Peskov stated.
Highlighting Europe's importance, Peskov noted, "It's impossible to discuss the security system without European involvement," suggesting Europe's necessary role in future conversations regarding Ukraine's security arrangements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages
Europe Unites in Defense: Parliament Greenlights €1.5 Billion Scheme
Quiet Diplomacy: Secret Negotiations in Abu Dhabi
Venezuela's Oil Diplomacy: Navigating Sanctions and Negotiations
European Markets Waver Amid U.S. Data Anticipation and Investor Caution