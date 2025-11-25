BJD Shake-Up: Samantaray's Resignation Sparks Internal Debate

In a surprising move that has stirred internal discussions within the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray has tendered his resignation from a newly assigned party role. His decision comes amid dissatisfaction with the party's latest structural changes.

Samantaray was recently appointed as the 'Vice President of Senior Citizens Cell,' a title he found unclear and hierarchical. Expressing his distaste in a letter addressed to BJD President Naveen Patnaik, Samantaray described the designation as bureaucratic and humiliating. He raised concerns that the party was diverging from its foundational values, to the detriment of longtime loyalists.

Reflecting on the party's recent defeats in the 2024 elections, Samantaray emphasized the need for introspection and urged the party to acknowledge the reasons for its setbacks. Despite stepping down from his organizational role, Samantaray pledged his continued loyalty to the BJD ethos promoted by Biju and Naveen Patnaik.

(With inputs from agencies.)