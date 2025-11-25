Left Menu

Congress Calls for Extended Deadline Over Draft Voter List Discrepancies

The Congress party has urged the Maharashtra State Election Commission to extend the deadline for submitting objections and suggestions regarding the draft voters' list by 15 days, citing irregularities and a cumbersome objection process. The list, published on November 20, needs extensive review before municipal elections.

Updated: 25-11-2025 14:39 IST
The Congress has called on the Maharashtra State Election Commission to provide more time for addressing concerns about potential irregularities in the draft voters' list, requesting a 15-day extension for submissions of objections and suggestions.

In a letter signed by key Congress leaders, including state president Harshwardhan Sapkal, they highlighted that the process for raising objections is overly complex, requiring individuals with grievances to submit formal applications.

The party explained that they need additional time to thoroughly review the list across all municipal corporations in the state, especially with elections looming. Notably, similar requests have been made by other political entities, seeking even longer extensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

