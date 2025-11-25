Left Menu

Quiet Diplomacy: Secret Negotiations in Abu Dhabi

Anwar Gargash, UAE diplomatic adviser, declined to comment on Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi but noted the UAE's willingness to aid. U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held talks with Russian officials to push for an end to the Ukraine conflict, with further meetings anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:13 IST
Anwar Gargash

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates, withheld comments on the speculation surrounding ongoing dialogues between Russia and Ukraine occurring in Abu Dhabi. He emphasized, however, that the UAE is prepared to assist where possible.

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll conducted covert discussions with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi. These talks mark a significant effort by President Donald Trump's administration to negotiate an end to the persisting conflict in Ukraine.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, additional meetings are projected to take place on Tuesday in pursuit of furthering peace negotiations between the feuding nations.

