U.S. Peace Plan for Sudan: A Conflict of Acceptance

The United States recently proposed a peace plan to address the escalating conflict between Sudan's military forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). However, both sides have yet to agree to the terms. U.S. envoy Massad Boulos emphasized the importance of the proposal during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Despite efforts by the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates to mediate, consensus remains elusive. U.S. President Donald Trump's African and Arab affairs advisor, Boulos, indicated that while the factions have shown interest, formal acceptance remains pending.

Conflict deepens as Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, criticizes the plan for favoring RSF, alleging it marginalizes the army. In contrast, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo announced an immediate unilateral ceasefire, which remains uncertain in its effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)