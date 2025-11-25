U.S. Peace Plan for Sudan: A Conflict of Acceptance
The U.S. proposed a peace plan to Sudan's warring factions, the army and RSF, but neither accepted it. Trump's plan aims to end the 2023 conflict causing famine and ethnic killings. Despite RSF's unilateral ceasefire, the army criticized the proposal, creating tension in the acceptance process.
The United States recently proposed a peace plan to address the escalating conflict between Sudan's military forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). However, both sides have yet to agree to the terms. U.S. envoy Massad Boulos emphasized the importance of the proposal during a press briefing on Tuesday.
Despite efforts by the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates to mediate, consensus remains elusive. U.S. President Donald Trump's African and Arab affairs advisor, Boulos, indicated that while the factions have shown interest, formal acceptance remains pending.
Conflict deepens as Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, criticizes the plan for favoring RSF, alleging it marginalizes the army. In contrast, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo announced an immediate unilateral ceasefire, which remains uncertain in its effectiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- peace plan
- Trump
- RSF
- conflict
- ceasefire
- famine
- ethnic killings
- army
- Boulos
ALSO READ
Hamas to Return Body of Israeli Hostage Amid Fragile Ceasefire
Sudan's Conflict: A Quest for Elusive Peace
Celina Jaitly's Battle: A Storm of Domestic Conflict and Legal Struggles
Britain's Plans for Ukraine Multinational Force Post-Ceasefire
Decades of Growth Devastated: Gaza's Economic Collapse Amidst Conflict