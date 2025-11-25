Left Menu

U.S. Peace Plan for Sudan: A Conflict of Acceptance

The U.S. proposed a peace plan to Sudan's warring factions, the army and RSF, but neither accepted it. Trump's plan aims to end the 2023 conflict causing famine and ethnic killings. Despite RSF's unilateral ceasefire, the army criticized the proposal, creating tension in the acceptance process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:16 IST
U.S. Peace Plan for Sudan: A Conflict of Acceptance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States recently proposed a peace plan to address the escalating conflict between Sudan's military forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). However, both sides have yet to agree to the terms. U.S. envoy Massad Boulos emphasized the importance of the proposal during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Despite efforts by the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates to mediate, consensus remains elusive. U.S. President Donald Trump's African and Arab affairs advisor, Boulos, indicated that while the factions have shown interest, formal acceptance remains pending.

Conflict deepens as Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, criticizes the plan for favoring RSF, alleging it marginalizes the army. In contrast, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo announced an immediate unilateral ceasefire, which remains uncertain in its effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ensuring Safe Bites: Stringent Inspections at Sabarimala Pilgrimage

Ensuring Safe Bites: Stringent Inspections at Sabarimala Pilgrimage

 India
2
Political Turbulence: Helicopter Setback Stirs West Bengal Politics

Political Turbulence: Helicopter Setback Stirs West Bengal Politics

 India
3
Bolivia's Bold Move to Scrap Taxes: Investment Booster or Risk?

Bolivia's Bold Move to Scrap Taxes: Investment Booster or Risk?

 Global
4
Energy Costs Propel U.S. Producer Prices to Rebound

Energy Costs Propel U.S. Producer Prices to Rebound

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025