Geneva Talks Ignite Hope for Ukraine Peace Prospects

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed optimism regarding the potential for peace in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. This positive outlook follows high-level diplomatic discussions recently held in Geneva.

After a call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Zelenskiy highlighted the "many prospects" emerging from these discussions that could pave a realistic path to peace.

Despite noting the substantial progress made, he acknowledged that significant efforts are still required to realize lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)