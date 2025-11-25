Geneva Talks Ignite Hope for Ukraine Peace Prospects
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expresses optimism for peace in Ukraine following high-level talks in Geneva. After discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Zelenskiy highlights new prospects and solid results, emphasizing the extensive work still necessary to achieve peace in the ongoing Russia conflict.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed optimism regarding the potential for peace in Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. This positive outlook follows high-level diplomatic discussions recently held in Geneva.
After a call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Zelenskiy highlighted the "many prospects" emerging from these discussions that could pave a realistic path to peace.
Despite noting the substantial progress made, he acknowledged that significant efforts are still required to realize lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.
