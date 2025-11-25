Global Political Movements: November to December Events

A whirlwind of high-profile international events and political movements is set to unfold between November and December, with state visits and summits dominating the global stage. Key engagements include Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's visit to Astana and the EU-African Union Summit held in Angola commemorating 25 years of partnership.

The summit in Luanda will focus on critical areas such as peace, security, and economic integration, while Hungary's Foreign Minister participates in an energy conference in Bucharest. Meanwhile, Mexico City's National Palace will witness a meeting between Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and her Honduran counterpart, Xiomara Castro.

Elsewhere, Istanbul will host discussions between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. In addition, President Putin's state visit to Kyrgyzstan and multiple elections across the globe highlight a busy calendar ahead. These engagements are crucial for reinforcing diplomatic ties and tackling pressing international issues.

