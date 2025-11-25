Ukraine's Framework for Peace: Crucial Talks Underway

Ukraine has expressed support for the preliminary framework aimed at securing peace, following discussions with U.S. officials in Geneva. However, significant issues remain unresolved, demanding direct talks between the countries' leaders.

The head of Ukraine's national security outlined the possibility of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visiting the United States in the imminent days.

During this visit, Zelenskiy may engage with President Donald Trump to finalize a pivotal agreement intended to terminate the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)