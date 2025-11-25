Left Menu

Ukraine's Framework for Peace: Crucial Talks Underway

Ukraine welcomes peace framework talks with the U.S. in Geneva. However, key issues need further discussion between their presidents. President Zelenskiy's potential upcoming U.S. visit could solidify an agreement with President Trump to resolve Ukraine's conflict with Russia, a critical step towards lasting peace.

Updated: 25-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has expressed support for the preliminary framework aimed at securing peace, following discussions with U.S. officials in Geneva. However, significant issues remain unresolved, demanding direct talks between the countries' leaders.

The head of Ukraine's national security outlined the possibility of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visiting the United States in the imminent days.

During this visit, Zelenskiy may engage with President Donald Trump to finalize a pivotal agreement intended to terminate the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

