Ukraine's Framework for Peace: Crucial Talks Underway
Ukraine welcomes peace framework talks with the U.S. in Geneva. However, key issues need further discussion between their presidents. President Zelenskiy's potential upcoming U.S. visit could solidify an agreement with President Trump to resolve Ukraine's conflict with Russia, a critical step towards lasting peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:29 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has expressed support for the preliminary framework aimed at securing peace, following discussions with U.S. officials in Geneva. However, significant issues remain unresolved, demanding direct talks between the countries' leaders.
The head of Ukraine's national security outlined the possibility of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visiting the United States in the imminent days.
During this visit, Zelenskiy may engage with President Donald Trump to finalize a pivotal agreement intended to terminate the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Legal Clash Over HUD Funding: States Challenge Trump Administration's Housing Policy
Democratic Lawmakers Stand Firm Amid FBI Probe and Trump Accusations
Peace in Sight: Trump Hints at Ukraine Deal
Lavrov Calls for Amended Ukraine Peace Plan to Uphold Putin-Trump Summit Agreements
Anticipation Builds as Trump Nears Federal Reserve Chair Announcement