Election Controversy: Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Police Bias in West Bengal

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari leveled serious allegations against a section of the West Bengal Police on Tuesday, accusing them of breaching service norms by acting in a partisan manner in support of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Speaking to reporters at the BJP state office, Adhikari revealed a video purportedly showing police officials advocating for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an internal event, expressing a desire for her fourth term in 2026. Adhikari urged the Election Commission not to assign them election duties.

Additionally, Adhikari highlighted a list of police personnel allegedly involved in discipline breaches and expressed concern over voter list issues, claiming TMC's reliance on fake votes. He suggested the presence of central forces during the elections to ensure impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)