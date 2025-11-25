Left Menu

Himachal's Stand Against Gun Culture: Development and Security Initiatives Unveiled

Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri pushes for action against gun culture in Una district, emphasizing harmony and security. He announced significant infrastructure projects to enhance connectivity, including the inauguration of a bridge and ongoing road developments in Haroli, furthering the state's development focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:04 IST
In a decisive effort to curb the rising gun culture, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri instructed the Una Deputy Commissioner to take definitive action within a week. Speaking at a public event in Haroli, Agnihotri stressed the importance of maintaining harmony and security in the district.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the state's development-oriented political agenda, reassuring that the government prioritizes welfare and service to the poor. Newly installed CCTV cameras in the Haroli constituency aim to quickly identify criminal activities, ensuring swift responses.

Agnihotri inaugurated a state-of-the-art 36-metre bridge to improve local infrastructure. Additionally, he detailed ongoing construction projects, including eight new bridges and expansive roadworks in Haroli, marking significant strides in enhancing regional connectivity and safety.

