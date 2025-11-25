Honoring the Heroes of Operation Pawan: A Celebration of Courage and Sacrifice

The Indian Army, under the leadership of Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, conducted a poignant ceremony on Tuesday to honor the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during 'Operation Pawan' in Sri Lanka.

The operation, which took place between 1987 and 1990 as part of the Indian Peacekeeping Force's mission, resulted in the loss of approximately 1,200 Indian soldiers. This mission was a direct result of the Indo-Sri Lankan Peace Accord aimed at stabilizing Tamil regions affected by long-standing violence.

In a solemn gathering at the National War Memorial, tributes were paid to the fallen heroes by Gen Dwivedi, alongside retired military officials and family members of the deceased. Notably, Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran was remembered for his valor, having been awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. His exemplary courage and leadership in Jaffna during the operation continue to inspire the Indian Armed Forces.

