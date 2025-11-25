Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde Advocates for Mahayuti Unity in Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has called for a consolidated effort among Mahayuti alliance partners in the upcoming Kalyan-Dombivli civic polls in Maharashtra. He emphasized the need for the Mahayuti bloc, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, to have their own mayors elected in these regions.

In his remarks to reporters, Shinde highlighted the internal 'friendly fights' between Shiv Sena and BJP in some municipal councils but stressed the importance of maintaining discipline and not attacking political opponents harshly. He reassured that the alliance remains strong both at the state and national levels.

Despite tensions within the Mahayuti alliance, particularly regarding local Shiv Sena leaders joining the BJP, Shinde invited politicians to demonstrate their power in the December 2 polls. Elections for 246 municipal councils and various other governing bodies are slated, with results to be announced the following day.

