Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde Advocates for Mahayuti Unity in Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde calls for a unified Mahayuti alliance strategy in the Kalyan-Dombivli civic polls. He emphasizes discipline among allied parties despite internal competition, urging allies to display strength in upcoming elections. The BJP-led coalition remains robust across Maharashtra and at the national level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:42 IST
Shrikant Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has called for a consolidated effort among Mahayuti alliance partners in the upcoming Kalyan-Dombivli civic polls in Maharashtra. He emphasized the need for the Mahayuti bloc, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, to have their own mayors elected in these regions.

In his remarks to reporters, Shinde highlighted the internal 'friendly fights' between Shiv Sena and BJP in some municipal councils but stressed the importance of maintaining discipline and not attacking political opponents harshly. He reassured that the alliance remains strong both at the state and national levels.

Despite tensions within the Mahayuti alliance, particularly regarding local Shiv Sena leaders joining the BJP, Shinde invited politicians to demonstrate their power in the December 2 polls. Elections for 246 municipal councils and various other governing bodies are slated, with results to be announced the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

