Peace in Sight: Trump Hints at Ukraine Deal

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the progress of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, suggesting that an agreement is on the horizon but providing no additional details. His remarks came during a White House event where he confidently stated, 'We're going to get there.'

In what could be a step towards peace, a Ukrainian official earlier intimated support for the framework of a peace agreement with Russia. Despite this, the official acknowledged that some critical issues remain unresolved and require further attention.

This development signals a potential breakthrough in the complex negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict, although the specifics of these discussions have yet to be disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)