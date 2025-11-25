Europe Unites to Support Ukraine: A New Financial Strategy
European nations, led by France, are finalizing a plan to financially support Ukraine by utilizing frozen Russian assets. The Coalition of the Willing, with involvement from Turkey, the U.S., and other EU countries, aims to secure funding and establish security guarantees for Ukraine to uphold international peace.
France is spearheading efforts with fellow European Union countries to devise a plan for financial assistance to Ukraine by leveraging frozen Russian assets, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday.
Following a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, Macron emphasized the importance of a peace deal aligned with international law, indicating that a working group led by France and Britain, including Turkey and the U.S., will develop security guarantees for Ukraine post-peace agreement.
Macron revealed ongoing coordination with the EU and European Commission to finalize contributions from each party, ensuring financial visibility for Ukraine and maintaining diplomatic pressure on Russia.
Amid these discussions, Ukraine expressed agreement with the proposed peace framework with Russia, highlighting the need for sensitive issues to be resolved between Presidents Zelenskiy and Trump.
