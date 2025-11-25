Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra legislature secretariat has issued a notice to NCP leader Suryakant More, requiring him to explain his controversial comments against Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde. The move follows demands from BJP MLC Pravin Darekar for a breach of privilege motion against More.

More's remarks went viral after a video of his speech at an NCP campaign rally. During the rally, he criticized Shinde, referring to him as the ''presiding officer of blown fuses'' and mocked his influence compared to a panchayat samiti chief. More further attacked Shinde's history of electoral defeats and alleged he secured positions through political lobbying.

Reacting to More's comments, Darekar insisted that such statements undermine the council's dignity and demanded action under Article 194 of the Constitution. The notice, issued by Assistant Secretary Sangeeta Vidhate, compels More to submit a written explanation by December 2. The controversy amplifies the ongoing political tensions in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)