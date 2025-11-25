Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra legislature has issued a notice questioning NCP leader Suryakant More about his derogatory remarks against Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde. More criticized Shinde's authority and the functioning of the council, prompting the BJP to demand a breach of privilege motion against him. The controversy reflects rising tensions in Maharashtra's political arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:59 IST
Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra legislature secretariat has issued a notice to NCP leader Suryakant More, requiring him to explain his controversial comments against Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde. The move follows demands from BJP MLC Pravin Darekar for a breach of privilege motion against More.

More's remarks went viral after a video of his speech at an NCP campaign rally. During the rally, he criticized Shinde, referring to him as the ''presiding officer of blown fuses'' and mocked his influence compared to a panchayat samiti chief. More further attacked Shinde's history of electoral defeats and alleged he secured positions through political lobbying.

Reacting to More's comments, Darekar insisted that such statements undermine the council's dignity and demanded action under Article 194 of the Constitution. The notice, issued by Assistant Secretary Sangeeta Vidhate, compels More to submit a written explanation by December 2. The controversy amplifies the ongoing political tensions in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
3
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global
4
Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025