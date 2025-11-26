Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar
Union Minister Raksha Khadse has alleged intimidation by Shiv Sena workers in Maharashtra's Muktainagar, escalating tensions between allies BJP and Shiv Sena. Khadse criticized Sena's influence in the region, suggesting unethical activities. This dispute highlights cracks within the ruling Mahayuti coalition ahead of local elections in Jalgaon district.
Union Minister Raksha Khadse on Tuesday accused Shiv Sena workers of intimidating residents in Maharashtra's Muktainagar assembly segment. This accusation highlights growing tensions between the BJP and Shiv Sena, key allies in the ruling Mahayuti coalition.
Khadse criticized the Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, for allegedly promoting individuals involved in unethical activities. She added that her own family had faced such pressures, painting a picture of unrest in a region traditionally under BJP sway.
The Muktainagar constituency, once a BJP stronghold, now falls under the control of the Shiv Sena, with recent legislative victories amplifying the strain between the parties. While Khadse insists on defending traditional party interests, Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Patil has offered a reconciliation path to ease the friction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
