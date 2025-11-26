Left Menu

Pope Leo Urges Unity and Gratitude on Thanksgiving

Pope Leo, originally from Chicago, encourages Americans to focus on gratitude and peace during Thanksgiving. During a press conference at his residence in Castel Gandolfo, he emphasizes recognizing the many gifts received. He plans to leave for his first overseas trip on Thanksgiving Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 02:46 IST
Pope Leo

Pope Leo, the pioneering U.S. leader of the Catholic Church, has urged Americans to emphasize gratitude and unity during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. From his residence in Castel Gandolfo, the Pontiff highlighted the importance of giving thanks to God and fostering peace with others.

Addressing reporters ahead of the holiday, Pope Leo said, "I would encourage all people, especially with this beautiful feast we have in the United States which unites all people ... to say thank you to someone. To recognize that we all have received so many gifts." His message of gratitude coincides with his departure on his first overseas trip on Thanksgiving Day.

Pope Leo, who hails from Chicago, seeks to imbue the American holiday with a renewed sense of spiritual gratitude, stressing the unifying power of Thanksgiving to bring people together in appreciation of shared gifts and blessings.

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

