Trump's Confidence in Japan's New PM Sanae Takaichi Shines in First Call

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed his optimism about the leadership of Japan's new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. During their first conversation, Trump highlighted Takaichi's intelligence and strength, describing their relationship as robust.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters that he firmly believes Takaichi will be a formidable leader for Japan. The new prime minister's assertion of strength was a focal point of their discussion, reinforcing bilateral relations.

The conversation comes in the wake of Takaichi's recent remarks regarding Japanese military involvement which sparked a diplomatic backlash from China. Despite this, Trump extended an open line of communication, assuring Takaichi she could reach out "anytime."