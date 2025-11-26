High Approval Ratings Propel Japanese PM Toward Potential Snap Election

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, buoyed by her high approval ratings, is prompting opposition parties to ready themselves for an early election, according to the Yomiuri newspaper.

Analysts suggest a snap election could be held as early as January, potentially influencing the administration's economic policies, including the annual fiscal blueprint talks scheduled for June. The timing of such an election could also impact the Bank of Japan's decisions on interest rate hikes, as they typically avoid major policy shifts before elections.

The leader of Japan's largest opposition party, Jun Azumi of the CDPJ, indicated collaboration with other parties to reclaim seats from the ruling coalition. Meanwhile, Takaichi, who has a 75.2% approval rating, focuses on economic policies amid speculation about an impending election.

