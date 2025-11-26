Honoring 26/11 Heroes: A Nation's Gratitude

On the commemoration of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, President Droupadi Murmu paid heartfelt tribute to the gallant soldiers who gave their lives in service of the nation.

Murmu's solemn message served as a reminder of the attack by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in 2008, which claimed 166 lives, including 18 security personnel, during a prolonged 60-hour siege.

The President urged the nation to honor the memory of the fallen and vowed to combat terrorism in all its forms, striving for a stronger and more prosperous India together.

