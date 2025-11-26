Honoring 26/11 Heroes: A Nation's Gratitude
President Droupadi Murmu honored the soldiers who lost their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, urging citizens to continue the fight against terrorism. The 2008 attacks by LeT terrorists resulted in 166 casualties. Murmu called for national unity and progress in her tribute.
On the commemoration of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, President Droupadi Murmu paid heartfelt tribute to the gallant soldiers who gave their lives in service of the nation.
Murmu's solemn message served as a reminder of the attack by ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in 2008, which claimed 166 lives, including 18 security personnel, during a prolonged 60-hour siege.
The President urged the nation to honor the memory of the fallen and vowed to combat terrorism in all its forms, striving for a stronger and more prosperous India together.
