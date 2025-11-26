President Vladimir Putin has endorsed a policy mandate aimed at amplifying Russian identity in Ukrainian regions that were annexed during the 2022 invasion. This strategy, which is set to take effect in January, calls for 95 percent of the population to identify as Russian by 2036.

The decree, revealed on Tuesday and titled 'Strategy of Russia's national policy in the period to 2036,' highlights the historical ties between Russia and Ukraine. This move is part of a broader effort to solidify control over territories seen as historically Russian, while addressing opposition from foreign states.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed cautious readiness to progress a U.S.-backed resolution plan for the war. Yet, there is apprehension in Kyiv about potential territorial compromises on Russian terms, reflecting the ongoing geopolitical struggles shaping the region's future.

