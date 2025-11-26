Security Concerns Escalate in West Bengal Amid Protest
The Election Commission called a protest by booth-level officers at the West Bengal CEO's office a 'serious security breach'. The demonstration highlighted issues of excessive workload amid upcoming elections. The EC requested action from Kolkata Police to ensure enhanced security measures are implemented at the electoral office.
The Election Commission has expressed grave concerns to Kolkata Police over a protest by booth-level officers at the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office, labeling it a 'serious security breach'. A 30-hour demonstration underscored grievances about unmanageable work pressure due to electoral roll revisions.
The EC's letter to Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma highlights inadequate security measures at the CEO's office and the potential threat posed to key officials. The Commission has demanded a comprehensive report on actions taken within 48 hours to address these safety concerns.
The Commission also stressed the need for rigorous security classification due to sensitive ongoing activities and approaching elections. It urged authorities to ensure the continued safety of officers at their workplaces, residences, and during commutes, to prevent any repeat incidents.
