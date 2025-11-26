Security Concerns Escalate in West Bengal Amid Protest

The Election Commission has expressed grave concerns to Kolkata Police over a protest by booth-level officers at the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office, labeling it a 'serious security breach'. A 30-hour demonstration underscored grievances about unmanageable work pressure due to electoral roll revisions.

The EC's letter to Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma highlights inadequate security measures at the CEO's office and the potential threat posed to key officials. The Commission has demanded a comprehensive report on actions taken within 48 hours to address these safety concerns.

The Commission also stressed the need for rigorous security classification due to sensitive ongoing activities and approaching elections. It urged authorities to ensure the continued safety of officers at their workplaces, residences, and during commutes, to prevent any repeat incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)